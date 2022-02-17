Ranji Trophy: Kerala pacers wreck Meghalaya

Rajkot: Kerala pacers wrecked Meghalaya in the first session of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Thursday. Meghalaya were 112/5 at lunch on the opening day after Kerala captain Sachin Baby opted to bowl.

Debutant Edhen Apple Tom and left-arm pacer Manu Krishan picked up a couple of wickets each, while Basil Thampi scalped one.

S Sreesanth, who made a comeback to the premier domestic competition after a gap of nine years, went wickless in the first session.

Captain Punit Bisht was unbeaten on 61, while opener Kishan made 26 before falling to Edhen in the 17-year-old's opening over.

Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are the other teams in Elite Group A.

The teams: Kerala: Sachin Baby (capt), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Rahul P, Rohan S Kunnummal, Manu Krishnan, Vathsal Govind, Edhen Apple Tom, Sreesanth, Basil Thampi, Sijomon Joseph

Meghalaya: Punit Bisht (capt & wk), Dippu, D B Ravi Teja, G Khurana, Akash Kumar, Lerry, Kishan, Aryan, Mohammed Nafees, Chengkam Sangma, W L Kynshi.