Ranji Trophy: Vathsal Govind slams ton, Kerala gain 357-run lead

Rajkot: Vathsal Govind became the third centurion of the innings as Kerala gained a huge first innings lead of 357 over Meghalaya in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday. Resuming on 454/8, Kerala declared their first innings on 505/9 on the third morning.

The 22-year-old Vathsal remained unbeaten on 106. It was the right-hander's maiden first-class hundred in just his second game. He hit eight fours and a six in his 193-ball knock.

Openers Rahul P (147) and Rohan S Kunnummal (107) head already smashed hundreds to put Kerala in the driver's seat.

Brief scores: Megalaya 148 vs Kerala 505/9 in 140.4 overs (Rahul P 147, Rohan S Kunnummal 107, Vathsal Govind 106 not out)