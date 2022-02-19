Ranji Trophy: Vathsal Govind slams ton, Kerala gain 357-run lead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 19, 2022 10:55 AM IST
Vathsal Govind became the third centurion of the Kerala innings. Photo: KCA

Rajkot: Vathsal Govind became the third centurion of the innings as Kerala gained a huge first innings lead of 357 over Meghalaya in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match here on Saturday. Resuming on 454/8, Kerala declared their first innings on 505/9 on the third morning.

The 22-year-old Vathsal remained unbeaten on 106. It was the right-hander's maiden first-class hundred in just his second game. He hit eight fours and a six in his 193-ball knock.

Openers Rahul P (147) and Rohan S Kunnummal (107) head already smashed hundreds to put Kerala in the driver's seat.

Brief scores: Megalaya 148 vs Kerala 505/9 in 140.4 overs (Rahul P 147, Rohan S Kunnummal 107, Vathsal Govind 106 not out)

