Ranji Trophy: Gujarat make 388 against Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 25, 2022 11:01 AM IST
Basil Thampi picked up three wickets on the second morning. File photo

Rajkot: Wicketkeeper-batter Het Patel scored a briliant 185 as Gujarat were bowled out for 388 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Kerala here on Friday. The hosts, who  resumed on 334/6, added 54 more in the morning session.

 

Het did the bulk of the scores - 39 - to take his score to 185 before being the last man to fall. Het, who smashed his maiden first-class ton in just his second match, hit 29 fours and two sixes while facing 245 balls. 

M D Nidheesh picked up five wickets, while his pace partner Basil Thampi claimed four. This was Nidheesh's fourth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

 

Kerala thrashed Meghalaya in their opening match, while Gujarat had lost to Madhya Pradesh. 

 

Brief scores: Gujarat 388 in 96.1 overs (Het Patel 185, Karan P Patel 120; M D Nidheesh 5/54, Basil Thampi 4/118) vs Kerala.

