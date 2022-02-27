KCA announces cash award for Rohan Kunnummal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2022 06:02 PM IST
Rohan S Kunnummal has been on a roll. Photo: KCA

The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has announced a cash reward of Rs 342,000 for Rohan S Kunnummal who became the first player from the state to notch up three successive centuries in the Ranji Trophy.

 

The 23-year-old opener from Palakkad followed up his 129 in the first innings with a match-winning unbeaten 106 as Kerala chased down a target of 214 against Gujarat by eight wickets at Rajkot on Sunday.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

The right-hander, who made his first-class debut against Rajasthan at Thumba in 2020, has been on a roll this season. He smashed 107 and put on 201 for the first wicket along with his partner Rahul P in Kerala's innings win over Meghalaya in their opening Elite Group A match.

 

Rohan has 342 runs from two matches at an average of 171. The KCA has decided to award him Rs 1,000 for each run he has scored so far this season.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout