Injured Rabada flies back home

Published: May 15, 2024 03:52 PM IST
Rabada picked up 11 wickets in as many games in IPL 2024. File photo: AFP/Indranil Mukherjee

Johannesburg: South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a lower limb soft tissue infection, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Rabada represented Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, taking 11 wickets in as many games. Punjab have already been eliminated from the playoffs race and will play their last league game on Sunday.

"The 28-year-old consulted a specialist on arrival in South Africa and is being closely monitored by the Cricket South Africa medical team," said Cricket South Africa (CSA) in a statement.

CSA also said that the injury is unlikely to impact Rabada's preparation for the T20 World Cup in the Americas next month.

"His preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA is not expected to be affected," CSA added.

South Africa open their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New York on June 3.

