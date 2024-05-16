IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in pix

Punjab Kings (PBKS) inflicted a fourth straight defeat on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday night. Sam Curran led from the front as PBKS emerged winners by five wickets.



Rahul Chahar, left, celebrates with Sam Curran after picking up a wicket. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

RR lost wickets at regular intervals after Sanju Samson chose to bat. Curran sent back Yashasvi Jaiswal for four in the opening over. Jaiswal's opening partner Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sanju did not last long as both departed for 18. Riyan Parag's 34-ball 48 and R Ashwin's 28 off 19 deliveries took them to a modest total of 144/9. Curran, Harshal Patel and Rahul Chahar claimed two apiece.

RR captain Sanju Samson fell for 18. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

PBKS were struggling at 48/4 in their reply. However, Curran and Jitesh Sharma (22) put the chase back on track with a 63-run stand for the fifth wicket. Curran took them home along with Ashutosh Sharma (17 not out) with seven balls to spare. The left-handed Curran hit five fours and three sixes in his 41-ball unbeaten 63.

Royals, who are assured of a spot in the playoffs, remain in second spot with 16 points from 13 games. PBKS moved up to ninth place in the 10-team league with 10 points from 13 matches.

Riyan Parag top-scored for RR. Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

RR meet Kolkata Knight Riders in their final league match in Guwahati on Sunday, while PBKS clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on the same day.