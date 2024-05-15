IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Punjab Kings

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 15, 2024 07:08 PM IST Updated: May 15, 2024 07:15 PM IST
RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson. File photo

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2024 match here on Wednesday.

RR are already through to the playoffs with 16 points from 12 matches. PBKS have already been elimiated with just eight points from 12 games.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (capt), Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

