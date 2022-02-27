Binura Fernando pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Sanju Samson

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2022 10:17 AM IST Updated: February 27, 2022 10:20 AM IST
Binura Fernando pulls off a stunner. Screengrab

Sanju Samson made his presence felt with a fine 39 in India's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second T20I at Dharamsala on Saturday.

 

The Kerala star's 25-ball knock was studded with two fours and three sixes. Sanju put on 84 off 47 balls for the third wicket along with Shreyas Iyer (74 not out).

Sanju, who was slow to start off, waded into Lahiru Kumara with three sixes in one over. It took a stunning leaping catch by Binura Fernando to cut short his innings. Sanju slashed at a wide delivery from Kumara and Fernando pulled off  a blinder at short third man.

 

Sanju is making a comeback to the Indian T20I team after a gap of nearly seven months.

