'Will miss you, Warnie,' Sachin pays tribute to his great rival Shane Warne

"Shocked, stunned & miserable," said Sachin Tendulkar as he joined the cricket fraternity worldwide in grieving the death of Australian legend Shane Warne.

Sachin, the batting great, and Warne, the bowling great had epic face-offs during their illustrious careers. The two matching their wits across 22 yards was the stuff of dreams for a generation of cricket lovers.

They were rivals on the pitch; Sachin, the main man for many years of Indian cricket and Warne, an indispensable member of Steve Waugh's all-conquering Aussies. Yet, their's was a bond of mutual respect.

"There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on-field duels & off-field banter," tweeted Sachin, who posted a smiling picture of him alongside Warnie.

Their duel was epic even though the Aussie spin wizard only dismissed the Little Master on a handful of occasions.

Sachin stepping out and going inside out to Warne are vintage cricketing shots etched into the psyche of Indian cricket fans.

Sachin's short but apt tribute essayed the very feeling. "You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you," said Sachin on his great rival.

The two had tested each other's resolve across 22 yards on several memorable occasions: Chennai, 1998 and Adelaide and Melbourne, 1999 were some special meetings.

"Will miss you Warnie."