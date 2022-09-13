Gone too soon: Tendulkar pays tribute to Warne on birth anniversary

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and leg-spin wizard Shane Warne were involved in some memorable duels on the cricket field. The two were great friends off the field too.

Tendulkar took to Twitter on Tuesday to remember Warne on his birth anniversary.

The Australian legend passed away aged 52 while on holiday in Thailand this March.

One of the finest bowlers of all time whose talent and personality transcended cricket, Warne died shortly after arriving in Koh Samui for a vacation with friends.

Credited for reviving the art of leg spin, Warne made his Test debut in 1992 against India and by the time he ended his 15-year international career, he had established himself as one of the greats of the game.

Warne was rated as one of the five greatest players of the 20th century by Wisden Cricketers' Almanack but his hard-living often made tabloid headlines as well.

(With inputs from Reuters)