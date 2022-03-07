MS Dhoni's new avatar in IPL 2022 promo campaign | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 07, 2022 02:49 PM IST Updated: March 07, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Star Sports has unveiled yet another new avatar of Dhoni. Photo: By Special Arrangement

Chennai Super Kings skipper M S Dhoni is known for his intriguing makeovers during the IPL campaigns of Star Sports. The official brodcaster of IPL 2022 has unveiled yet another new avatar of Dhoni in the latest campaign promo film of the series #YehAbNormalHai.

 

The new campaign film has Dhoni donning the look of a patriarch of a typical Indian home. While the entire family is hooked to the television set to watch an intense IPL game, the phone rings and disturbs the thrill and mood of viewing the exciting match. To divert the situation, Dhoni and his family make up the most outrageous reason to ensure they don’t get distracted from their favourite tournament!

IPL 2022 begins on March 26.

