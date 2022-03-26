IPL 2022: KKR put CSK in to bat

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and put defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in to bat in the inaugural match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Devon Conway, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner and Adam Milne are CSK's foreign players in the eleven, while KKR have gone in with Sam Billings, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine as their overseas stars.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (capt), Shivam Dube, M S Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy