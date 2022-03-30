IPL: RCB bowl out KKR for 128, Hasaranga bags 4 wickets

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 30, 2022 07:23 PM IST Updated: March 30, 2022 09:42 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Wanindu Hasaranga of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate the wicket of Shreyas Iyer of Kolkata Knight Riders. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled Kolkata Knight Riders out for 128 in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls.

For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.

Earlier, Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR at the DY Patil Stadium.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis went with an unchanged XI while Shreyas Iyer had made one change to his KKR side, bringing in Tim Southee for Mavi.

Teams
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

