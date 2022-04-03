Rajat Patidar replaces injured Sisodia in RCB squad

Published: April 03, 2022 07:46 PM IST
Rajat Patidar with Virat Kohli. File photo: IANS

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh batter Rajat Patidar has been roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as a replacement for injured Luvnith Sisodia for the remainder of the Indian Premier League season, the franchise said on Sunday.

Patidar, who has scored 861 runs with the help of seven half-centuries at an average of 30.75 and strike-rate of 138.64 in 31 T20s, had previously represented RCB four times.

The 28-year-old from Indore has also scored 2,588 runs in 39 first class matches at an average of 40.43 with seven hundreds and 14 fifties.

The right-handed batter will join RCB for Rs 20 lakh.

RCB have played two matches so far this season and won and lost a game each.

They will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

