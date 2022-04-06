Nayudu Trophy: UP on top against Kerala

Bengaluru: The second day of the Nayudu Trophy match between UP and Kerala, played at the Chinnaswami Stadium in Bengaluru, ended with the former sitting comfortably on top with a lead of 200 runs.

UP's second innings got off to a steady start with openers Siddharth Yadav and Aanjaneya Suryavanshi putting 135 runs on board without loss of wickets at stumps. UP made 208 in their first innings.

While Aanjaneya Suryavanshi made 76 off 113 balls, with eight boundaries in his kitty, Siddharth Yadav's 92-ball 58 saw three balls going over the ropes and four being driven to the fence.

Though pacers Fanoos F, Vishweshar A Suresh and Akhil Scaria helped Kerala contain UP to 208 in the first innings, the trio are yet to make a dent in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Kerala was bundled out for 143 in their first innings.

Akhil Scaria, with 49 off 82 balls, and opener Ananthakrishnan J, with 38 off 100 balls, were the top scorers for the Kerala side. The majority of the team could not get past single digits.

UP are leading Elite Group F with 13 points from two matches, while Kerala are in second spot with 10 points from two games.

Brief scores: UP 208 & 135/0 in 34 overs (Aanjaneya Suryavanshi 76, Siddharth Yadav 58; Fanoos F 0/32, Vishweshar A Suresh 0/35, Vishnu P Kumar 0/31) VS Kerala 143 (Akhil Scaria 49, Ananthakrishnan J 38)