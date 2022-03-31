Nayudu Trophy: Fanoos picks up 11 wickets as Kerala register innings win

Bengaluru: Pacer Fanoos F bowled Kerala to an innings and 38-runwin over Himachal Pradesh in the C K Nayudu Trophy Under-25 match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Thursday.

Himachal Pradesh, who resumed the third day on 84/4, were bundled out for 163 in their second innings.

Fanoos, who picked up 5/39 in the first innings, was the wrecker-in-chief again as he claimed 6/61.

Kerala, who had gained the first innings lead in their drawn game against Goa, have 10 points from two matches.

Fanoos returned a match haul of 11/100. Photo: KCA

They next meet Uttar Pradesh in their final Elite Group F match on April 5 (Tuesday).

Brief scores: Himachal Pradesh 135 and 163 in 39 overs (Kushal Pal 37; Fanoos F 6/61) lost to Kerala 336.

Points: Kerala 7; Himachal Pradesh 0.