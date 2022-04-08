IPL: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal has welcomed Jonny Bairstow into the XI replacing Rajapaksa.

Gujarat have included two debutants -- Sai Sudarshan and Darshan Nalkande in their XI.

Teams

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow(w), Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande