IPL: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against CSK

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Josh Hazlewood has returned to the RCB XI, while Goan all-rounder Suyash Prabhudessai has been given a start.

CSK, meanwhile, have retained the same XI that played in the previous match.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary