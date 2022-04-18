Senior Women's T20 League: Kerala down Rajasthan in opener

Puducherry: Kerala began their campaign in the Senior Women's T20 League with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan in Elite Group A here on Monday.

Minnu Mani (50 not out) and Drishya V (26 not out) added 79 off 61 balls for the third wicket to take Kerala past the modest target of 114 in 18.1 overs. Minnu hit seven fours and a six in her 41-ball knock.

Rajasthan could manage only 113/5 after electing to bat. Captain Jasia Akhter made 30, while S P Kumawat top-scored with 46.

Kerala next meet Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Rajasthan 113/5 in 20 overs (S P Kumawat 46, Jasia Akhter 30) lost to Kerala 116/2 in 18.1 overs (Minnu Mani 50 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Rajasthan 0.