Carlos Brathwaite gets out for first-ball duck, has car stolen

London: West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, representing Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club ahead of captaining Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast, was in for a distressing time when he was out for a first-ball duck on debut for the side, and had his car stolen as well.



The 33-year-old cricketer later tweeted, documenting his troubles, "What a day yesterday (Sunday). First time bowling in a game after injury for six months. First ball duck from a long hop. Car stolen. But you know what, woke up this morning (Monday), Sun is shining and giving thanks."



Brathwaite is fondly remembered for smashing England all-rounder Ben Stokes for four successive sixes in the final over to win the T20 World Cup for the West Indies in 2016.



Brathwaite has been looking for some competitive action ahead of leading the Birmingham Bears in this year's T20 Blast next month. He took the opportunity to get in some much-needed game time with Birmingham and District Premier League side Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club as he returns from a shoulder surgery that kept him out of the game for nearly six months.



Playing the 50-over game against Leamington Cricket Club, things didn't go well for the 33-year-old as the all-rounder failed to pick up a wicket, conceding 31 runs in his four overs. He was then out for a first-ball duck as Knowle and Dorridge Cricket Club lost by 12 runs.



To add to the misery, he found out that his car too had been stolen.



Brathwaite received a lot of sympathy from fans who hoped that he got his car back soon, while others hoped the cricketer would strike form soon.