Women's T20 League: Maharashtra scrape past Kerala

Maharashtra scored a two-wicket win over Kerala in a low-scoring Elite Group A Senior Women's T20 League game at Puducherry on Tuesday.

Kerala were bowled out for paltry 90 in exactly 20 overs after being put in to bat. Captain Sajana S top-scored with 30 while Minnu Mani (22) and Akshaya A (10) were the other batters to reach double digits. Kerala lost their last eight wickets for just 21 runs.

Leg-spinner Maya Sonawane wrecked Kerala with figures of 4/12.

Maharashtra made heavy weather of the chase and scraped through with two overs remaining.

Opener Shivali Shrikant Shinde's (24) and Mukta Magre's (21) proved crucial.

Mrudhula V S claimed 3/21 for Kerala.

Both Kerala and Maharashtra have four points from two matches.

Kerala next play Andhra on Thursday.

Brief scores: Kerala 90 in 20 overs (n Sajana S 30; Maya Sonawane 4/12) lost to Maharashtra 91/8 in 18 overs (Shivali Shrikant Shinde 24, Mukta Magre 21; Mrudhula V S 3/21).

