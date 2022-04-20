KCA Club Championship: Second edition to begin May 1 in Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The second edition of Byju's KCA Club Championship will be held here from May 1 to 18.

Ten teams represented by some of the best male domestic cricketers, notably Sachin Baby, Eden Apple Tom and S Midhun, will be in action.

The KCA informed that there will be 34 matches played. All matches will be held at the SD College Ground at Alappuzha.

The matches will be streamed live on FanCode App and on www.fancode.com, said the KCA in a press release.

“The second edition of the championship will reconfirm (sic) the core objectives of transforming cricket in the region by giving opportunities to many new and young players to showcase their talent and playing along with some of the best players from the state," said KCA President, Sajan K Varghese.