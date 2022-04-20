KCA Club Championship: Second edition to begin May 1 in Alappuzha

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 20, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Thripunithura CC had won last year's KCA Club Championship.

Alappuzha: The second edition of Byju's KCA Club Championship will be held here from May 1 to 18.

Ten teams represented by some of the best male domestic cricketers, notably Sachin Baby, Eden Apple Tom and S Midhun, will be in action.

The KCA informed that there will be 34 matches played. All matches will be held at the SD College Ground at Alappuzha.

RELATED ARTICLES

The matches will be streamed live on FanCode App and on www.fancode.com, said the KCA in a press release.

“The second edition of the championship will reconfirm (sic) the core objectives of transforming cricket in the region by giving opportunities to many new and young players to showcase their talent and playing along with some of the best players from the state," said KCA President, Sajan K Varghese.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout