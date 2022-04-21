Women's T20 League: Akshaya hits fifty as Kerala edge Andhra

Opener Akshaya A scored a fifty as Kerala defeated Andhra by four wickets in the Senior Women's T20 League at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Thursday.

Andhra had scored 99 in 19 overs with opener Anusha top scoring 45 runs. For Kerala, Mrudhula and Darsana had bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Akshaya and skipper Sajana helped Kerala post a narrow win. Akshaya scored 50 off 59 and Sajana made 24.

Brief scores: Andhra 99 in 19 overs (N Anusha 45, Mrudhula VS 2/25, Darsana Mohanan 2/27) lost to Kerala 100/6 in 19.5 overs (Akshaya A 50, Sajana S 24)