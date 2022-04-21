Women's T20 League: Akshaya hits fifty as Kerala edge Andhra

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 21, 2022 09:11 PM IST
Akshaya A scored scored three boundaries in her 59-ball innings. Photo: Facebook

Opener Akshaya A scored a fifty as Kerala defeated Andhra by four wickets in the Senior Women's T20 League at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Thursday.

Andhra had scored 99 in 19 overs with opener Anusha top scoring 45 runs. For Kerala, Mrudhula and Darsana had bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Akshaya and skipper Sajana helped Kerala post a narrow win. Akshaya scored 50 off 59 and Sajana made 24.

RELATED ARTICLES

Brief scores: Andhra 99 in 19 overs (N Anusha 45, Mrudhula VS 2/25, Darsana Mohanan 2/27) lost to Kerala 100/6 in 19.5 overs (Akshaya A 50, Sajana S 24)

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout