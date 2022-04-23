Kerala crush Meghayala in Women's T20 League

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 23, 2022 01:19 AM IST
Kerala crushed Meghalaya by 8 wickets in a Senior Women's T20 League at the Siechem Stadium at Puducherry on Friday.

Meghalaya was bowled out for 58 with captain Sajana and three others bagging two wickets each.

In reply, opener Akshaya A scored an unbeaten 25 as Kerala won in 5.1 overs at the expense of 2 wickets.

Brief scores: Meghalaya 58 in 19.3 overs (Rajni Lodhi 24, Sajana S 2/9, Darsana Mohanan 2/12, Minnu Mani 2/13, Keerthy James 2/14) lost to Kerala 60/2 in 5.1 overs (Akshaya A 25 not out, Drishya IV 16 not out)

