IPL 2022: Kohli, Patidar lift RCB to 170/6

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 30, 2022 03:22 PM IST Updated: April 30, 2022 05:21 PM IST
Virat Kohli regained his touch. Photo: Twitter@IPL

Mumbai: Virat Kohli regained form with a fine fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 170/6 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Saturday

RCB captain Faf du Plessis did not last long after electing to bat. Du Plessis was dismissed by left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan for a duck.

Kohli, who brought up his half-century off 45 balls, and Rajat Patidar added 99 for the second wicket off 74 balls. Patidar, who scored his fifty off just 29 deliveries, fell to Sangwan for a 32-ball 52.

Pradeep Sangwan, centre, sent back RCB skipper Faf du Plessis cheaply. Photo: Twitter@IPL
Kohli was clean bowled by Mohammed Shami for 58.

Glenn Maxwell made a quick-fire 18-ball 33 before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson.

