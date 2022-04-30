IPL 2022: Kohli, Patidar lift RCB to 170/6

Mumbai: Virat Kohli regained form with a fine fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 170/6 against Gujarat Titans in the IPL here on Saturday

RCB captain Faf du Plessis did not last long after electing to bat. Du Plessis was dismissed by left-arm pacer Pradeep Sangwan for a duck.

Kohli, who brought up his half-century off 45 balls, and Rajat Patidar added 99 for the second wicket off 74 balls. Patidar, who scored his fifty off just 29 deliveries, fell to Sangwan for a 32-ball 52.

Kohli was clean bowled by Mohammed Shami for 58.

Glenn Maxwell made a quick-fire 18-ball 33 before being dismissed by Lockie Ferguson.