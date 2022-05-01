KCA Club Championship: Tripunithura CC, Masters RCC post wins

Tripunithura CC and Masters RCC posted wins on the opening day of the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Sunday.

Tripunithura CC beat Jolly Rovers by six wickets in the opening match of the Twenty20 tournament. Jolly Rovers could manage only 130/5 after after being put in to bat. Abhiram C H smashed an unbeaten 51 off 55 balls as Tripunithura CC chased down the target with one over to spare.

Abhiram was named man of the match.

K A Ajith and P Rahul slammed fifties as Masters RCC amassed 213/4 against AGORC. Ajith top-scored with a 40-ball 67, while Rahul smashed an unbeaten 56 off just 21 deliveries to take them past the 200-run mark.

AGORC ended up with 153/9 in their reply. Sachin Baby fought hard with 55 off 30 balls.

Ajith won the man-of-the-match award.

Brief scores: Jolly Rovers 130/5 in 20 overs (Ananad Krishnan 30) lost to Tripunithura CC 131/4 in 19 overs (Abhiram C H 51 not out).

Masters RCC 213/4 in 20 overs (K A Ajith 67; P Rahul 56 not out) bt AGORC 153/9 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 55; V Ajith 4/34).

