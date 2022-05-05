IPL 2022: SRH win toss, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2022 07:32 PM IST
Kane Williamson and David Warner during practice. Photos: Twitter/ @IPL

Mumbai: Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Thursday.

Three players will be making their SRH debut -- Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott.

The Capitals have made four changes, the notable exclusion being Axar Patel who misses out with an injury.

Teams
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

