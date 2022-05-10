Rohan Kunnummal's six-blitz powers Masters past Athreya

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 10, 2022 04:54 PM IST Updated: May 10, 2022 05:37 PM IST
Rohan Kunnummal hit 10 sixes and a four in his whirlwind 83 off just 36 balls. File photo

Kerala Ranji star Rohan Kunnummal smashed sixes at will as Masters CC outplayed Athreya CC by seven wickets in  the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Tuesday.

Rohan hit 10 sixes and a four in his whirlwind 83 off just 36 balls. Chasing a target of 165, Rohan and his opening partner Vishnu Raj added 132 in 12 overs.Vishnu departed after a 47-ball 56.

Masters romped home with 25 balls to spare.

Earlier, Athreya made 164/6 in 20 overs. Captain K J Rakesh top-scored with an unbeaten 49 off 30 balls. P Anfal picked up 3/27 for Masters.  

BK-55 CC Thalassery thrashed Ernakulam CC by six wickets in another match. After bundling out Ernakulam CC for 92, BK-55 CC chased down the target in just 10.4 overs.

The play-offs begin from tomorrow.

Brief scores: Ernakulam CC 92 in 19.2 overs (Arjun Aji 25; Muhammed Farzeen 3/31) lost to BK-55 CC Thalassery  93/4 in 10.4 overs (Salman Nizar 25; Adithya Vinod 3/22)

Man of the match: Muhammed Farzeen

Athreya CC 164/6 in 20 overs (K J Rakesh 49 not out; P Anfal 3/27) lost to Masters CC 165/3 in 15.5 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 83, Vishnu Raj 56; Joffin Jose 2/36).

Man of the match: Rohan Kunnummal

