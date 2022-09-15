Rohan Kunnummal smashes hundred on Duleep Trophy debut

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal smashed a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut for South Zone against North Zone in the semifinal at Salem on Thursday.

The right-hander brought up his fourth first-class hundred in just his sixth innings since debut off 172 balls. He reached the landmark in style with a huge straight six.

Rohan was clean bowled for 143 by pacer Navdeep Saini with the total on 269. He hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 225-ball knock and added 167 for the second wicket with captain Hanuma Vihari.

Rohan and Mayank Agarwal (49) added 102 for the first wicket after Vihari opted to bat on the opening day.

The 24-year-old has been on a dream run since the last Ranji Trophy season. His scores read 107, 129, 106 not out and 75 before today's knock.

