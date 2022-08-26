Duleep Trophy: Kerala's Rohan Kunnummal, Basil Thampi in South Zone squad

Kerala players Rohan S Kunnummal and Basil Thampi have been selected to the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy.

The South Zone selection committee that met in Kochi named a 15-member squad to be captained by Hanuma Vihari with Mayank Agarwal his deputy.

Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey are two other exciting names in the South Zone squad. The Duleep Trophy is scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu from September 8 to 25.

South Zone Squad: H Vihari (cap), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Rohan Kunnummal, Devdutt Padikal, Manish Pandey, B Inderjit, Eknath Kerkar, Ricky Bhui, Sai Kishore, K Gowtham, Basil Thampi, Ravi Teja, V C Stephen, Tanay Tyagarajan, Lakshay Garg