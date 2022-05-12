IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians bowl out CSK for 97

Published: May 12, 2022 07:16 PM IST Updated: May 12, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates with teammates, the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings were bowled out for 97 by Mumbai Indians in the IPL at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday.

Skipper MS Dhoni's unbeaten 36 helped avoid further humiliation as three, including the in-form Devon Conway, were dismissed for ducks.

Daniel Sams bagged three wickets while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya claimed two each.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl.

Chennai are fieling the same team from their previous match while Mumbai have made two changes, bringing in Tristan Stubbs and Hrithik Shokeen.

Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

