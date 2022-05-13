IPL 2022: RCB win toss, opt to bowl against Punjab Kings

Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their IPL match here on Friday.

RCB are fielding the playing XI from their previous game, while Punjab have replaced Sandeep Sharma with Harpreet Brar.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (w), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Liam Livingstone, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh.