Sijomon Joseph does the star turn for Masters CC

Sijomon Joseph starred with the ball as Masters CC outplayed BK-55 CC by nine wickets in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Grounds, Alappuzha, on Friday.

The left-arm spinner picked up 3/21 as Masters restricted BK-55 CC to 122/9 in 20 overs. Dheeraj Prem top-scored with 28. Gokul Gopinath and Vaishakh Chandran returned identical figures of 2/15.

Rohan Kunnummal smashed a 21-ball 50, while Vishnu Raj slammed an unbeaten 45 off 30 balls as Masters completed the chase in the 12th over.

Athreya CC scored a hard-fought three-wicket win over Masters RCC in another match.

Masters RCC posted a modest 126/7 in 20 overs. Sanju Sajeev's 38-ball 57 was the highlight of the innings. Nipun Babu claimed 3/16.

K J Rakesh (28), Adhithya Krishan (27) and Rojith Ganesh (27 not out) chipped in to take Athreya home in the final over.

Brief scores: Masters RCC 126/7 in 20 overs (Sanju Sajeev' 57 not out, Ajith 27; Nipun Babu 3/16, Adhithya Krishan 2/18) lost to Athreya CC 127/7 in 19.1 overs (K J Rakesh 28, Rojith Ganesh 27 not out, Adhithya Krishnan 27; Pavan Raj 4/24, Athul Raveendran 2/21).

Man of the match: Adhithya Krishnan

BK-55 CC 122/9 in 20 overs (Dheeraj Prem 28; Sijomon Joseph 3/21, Gokul Gopinath 2/15, Vaishakh Chandran 2/15) lost to Masters CC 123/1 in 11.1 overs (Rohan S Kunnummal 50, Vishnu Raj 45 not out).

Man of the match: Sijomon Joseph

