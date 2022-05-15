IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals post 178/6 against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals posted 178/6 against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL here on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top scored with 41 off 29 while Devdutt Padikkal and Sanju Samson added 39 and 32 respectively.

Ravid Bishnoi bagged two wickets for the Super Giants.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to bat.

In the RR playing XI, Jimmy Neesham came in for Rassie Van Der Duusen and Obed Mccoy replaced Kuldeep Sen.

Ravi Bishnoi replaced Karan Sharma in the LSG lineup.

Teams

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c/w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan.