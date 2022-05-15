KCA Club Championship: Athreya CC edge Masters CC

Athreya CC scored a 16-run win over Masters CC in the KCA Club Championship at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, on Sunday.

Athreya CC posted 131/8 in 18 overs after being put in to bat. K J Rakesh top-scored with a 32-ball 38, while Anfal claimed 3/13.

Masters could manage only 115/9 in their reply. Athif Bin Ashraf picked up 3/30.

The match between AGORC and BK-55 CC was abandoned due to rain. The teams were awarded two points each.

Brief scores: Athreya CC 131/8 in 18 overs (K J Rakesh 38, Anfal 3/13) bt Masters CC 115/9 in 18 overs (Ananthakrishnan 20; Athif Bin Ashraf 3/30).

Points: Athreya CC: 4; Masters CC: 0.

