KCA Club Championship: Athreya, AG's Office declared joint-winners

AG's Office RC, Thiruvananthapuram and Athreya CC, Thrissur were declared joint-winners of the KCA Club Cricket Championship after rain forces abandonment of the final at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Rohan Kunnummal was declared the Best Batsman of the championship while Athif Bin Ashraf secured the Best Bowler prize.

The player-of-the-series award was claimed by Arjun AK while Rakesh KJ and Pawan Raj were announced as the Best All-rounder and Promising Youngster of the championship.