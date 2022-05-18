KCA Club Championship: Athreya, AG's Office declared joint-winners

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 18, 2022 07:54 PM IST
Players of AG's Office RC and Athreya CC pose with the trophies.

AG's Office RC, Thiruvananthapuram and Athreya CC, Thrissur were declared joint-winners of the KCA Club Cricket Championship after rain forces abandonment of the final at the SD College Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday.

Rohan Kunnummal was declared the Best Batsman of the championship while Athif Bin Ashraf secured the Best Bowler prize.

The player-of-the-series award was claimed by Arjun AK while Rakesh KJ and Pawan Raj were announced as the Best All-rounder and Promising Youngster of the championship.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout