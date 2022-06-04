Rashid Khan reveals how he has perfected the 'snake shot' | Video

Mumbai: Gujarat Titans' charismatic player Rashid Khan has revealed through a video how he has managed to perfected the 'snake shot', which helped the Hardik Pandya-led team on several occasions in their IPL 2022 title-winning campaign.

The 23-year-old Afghanistan spinner has posted a short video of him holding a golf club and replicating the shot, which has a hint of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' and a bit of a hockey player's drag-flick. The video has received thousands of likes.

Along with the video, Rashid tweeted, "The helicopter has landed in (flag of UAE). Was that a hole in one?" indicating that the cricketer had flown to the Emirates following the Titans' IPL title triumph in Ahmedabad.

Midway through the IPL 2022 season, criticism had mounted over Rashid's inability to provide the breakthroughs with his bowling. Rashid had vehemently denied he was losing touch with the ball, and instead said he was perfecting the 'snake shot'.

He played match-winning knocks for Gujarat against CSK (40 off 21) and SRH (31 not out off 11) under tremendous pressure.

Despite contributing handsomely with the bat, the premier leg-spinner was criticised for his lack of wickets.

Rashid had then defended himself by saying that while his primary role was that of a bowler, he was upgrading his batting skill for the last two-three years, especially as a finisher much like Dhoni, to lend solidity to his franchise down the order.