Mumbai: India on Thursday announced squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England, set to be played after the rescheduled fifth Test, with Rohit Sharma returning to lead both white-ball sides.



Rohit, who has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test, starting on Friday, after testing Covid-19 positive, is expected to recover and be fit for the white ball series, beginning on July 7 in Southampton. So he has been named as the skipper for both T20I and ODI series.



Keeping in mind the short time gap between the last day of the fifth Test and the start of the T20I series, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked two different squads for the three 20-over matches.



The squad for the first T20I have all players, who took part in the recently concluded two-match series against Ireland, with Rohit being just one addition. After getting rested for the series opener, the second and third T20I will see the return of members of the Test squad -- Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.



Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Venkatesh Iyer and Arshdeep then make way for them in the second and third T20Is. However, Deepak Hooda, who hit a hundred against Ireland, has been named in both the T20I squads. Apart from Hooda, pace sensation Umran Malik also retained his place in both T20 squads.



Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh, who was impressive during IPL 2022, has received a maiden call-up to the ODI squad. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya, who last played an ODI in July 2021, expectedly returns to the 50-over squad. Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja, who were rested from the home ODI series against West Indies, return, as does Axar Patel.



Despite K.L Rahul missing ODIs due to injury, there's no place for Ruturaj Gaikwad as Shikhar Dhawan retained his spot at the top order. Injured Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahrukh Khan and Washington Sundar all miss out after being part of the last series.



India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik



India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik



India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

