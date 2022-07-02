Dravid's epic celebration after Pant's smashing ton | Video

Rahul Dravid rarely expressed his emotions during his playing days. But on Friday on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, the Indian head coach was pumped up after Rishabh Pant scored a swashbuckling hundred to save the visitors.

Pant notched up his fifth Test hundred off 89 balls to bail India out of trouble from 98/5 after being put in to bat in the series decider. While the left-hander was rather sedate in his celebrations, Dravid and many of Pant's teammates were animated after the wicketkeeper completed his second Test ton in England.

Pant, whose 146 included 19 fours and four sixes, added 222 for the sixth wicket along with Ravindra Jadeja (83 batting) as India ended the rain-interrupted opening day on 338/7.

India lead the series 2-1 and need a draw or win secure them their first Test series win in England since 2007. India's last Test series triumph in the Old Blighty came under Dravid.