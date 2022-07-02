Wriddhiman Saha gets NOC from Cricket Association of Bengal

Kolkata: India discard Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday was granted the NOC (No Objection Certificate) by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), ending his 15-year association.

Saha, who will turn 38 in October, was categorically told by Indian team management that they don't want an aged second wicketkeeper. Since then Saha had been critical of Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly and also at the beginning didn't have charitable things to say about head coach Dravid.

"Mr Wriddhiman Saha came to CAB and in an application to president Avishek Dalmiya sought the NOC from the association," the CAB stated.

"CAB gave concurrence to the request of Mr Saha and provided the NOC to him for playing for another state. CAB also wished him the very best for his future endeavours," it added.

He took a decision to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata Das alleged that the veteran keeper makes excuses to skip domestic matches for the state.

An irate Saha wanted an unconditional apology from Das, which he didn't get and when the official was sent as Indian team's administrative manager to England, it broke the proverbial camel's back.

Having made his debut against Hyderabad in 2007, the Siliguri-born Saha has featured in 122 first-class and 102 List A games. He also has played 40 Tests and nine ODIs for India.

Saha was last in discussion for a player-cum-mentor role with Tripura but a top official claimed that he demanded an "exorbitant fee" for the contract.

"There has been no development so far after he asked for an exorbitant fee apart from the regular match fees (Rs 2.4 lakh per match)," the official told PTI.

"Tripura is currently mired in problems between two faction groups and there is an ongoing case in the High Court against the current establishment. Elections are due in September."