Rumours of rift as Jadeja removes CSK-related posts from Instagram account

New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has removed posts related to his IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the 2021 and 2022 seasons of the tournament, hinting there is a rift between him and the franchise.

"Jadeja didn't wish Dhoni on his birthday this year. (He does it every year). He has also deleted all his CSK-related posts on Instagram. Something is definitely not right," pointed out a cricket fan on Twitter. Since then, social media has been abuzz with things not going fine between Jadeja and CSK.

Earlier this year, Jadeja, who was the first retention made by the franchise for Rs 16 crore, was appointed as the CSK skipper with legendary wicketkeeper-batter M S Dhoni handing him the leadership duties ahead of the tournament opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

But Jadeja stepped down as the skipper after being at the helm for eight matches, with Dhoni getting back to captaining the side.

After CSK defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in Dhoni's first match as captain in IPL 2022, the ex-Indian skipper had explained how leadership duties affected Jadeja's game while revealing that the plan was there for the all-rounder to take up leadership duties from 2022.

"I think Jadeja knew last season he'd be captaining this year. He knew and got enough time to prepare, what is important is you want him to lead the side and I wanted that transition to happen. In the first two games there was information going to Jaddu and after that I left it to him to decide which angle to bowl and all that.

"Once you become captain, it means a lot of demands come in. But what I felt is it affected his mind as the tasks grew. I think captaincy burdened his prep and performances; it meant he could not go with the bat and ball with the same intensity. Even if you relieve captainship and if you are at your best and that's what we want,” Dhoni had said.

Later on, Jadeja was ruled out of remainder of IPL 2022 due to a rib injury. He recently featured in India's rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, where he hit 104 off 194 deliveries, his third century and first outside home in the longest format of the game.

He had also shared a stand of 222 runs with fellow left-hander Rishabh Pant (146 off 111 balls) for the sixth wicket to rescue India from 98/5 to 416 in the first innings.