First ODI: Bumrah scalps six, England bowled out for 110

Jasprit Bumrah bagged six wickets as India bowled out England for a paltry 110 in the 1st ODI at the Oval on Tuesday.

Bumrah finished with figures of 6/19, including three maidens from his 7.2 overs. Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets.

For the hosts, captain Jos Buttler top scored with 30 runs and David Willey made 21.

Bumrah sent back opener Jason Roy and Joe Root for ducks in his first over. Shami removed Ben Stokes for a blob in his second over to leave England reeling at 7/3 after Rohit Sharma opted to bowl.

Bumrah accounted for opener Jonny Bairstow for eight as England slipped to 17/4. Bumrah then castled Liam Livingstone for another duck as England slumped to 26/5 in the eighth over.

Earlier Rohit confirmed that Virat Kohli is not playing this game due to injury and Shreyas Iyer will bat at No 3.

"We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out sometime. We want to have a score in front of us," said the Indian skipper at the toss.

"Shami, Bumrah -- those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3," he added.

The teams: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.



India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

(With inputs from IANS)