Second ODI: India opt to bowl, Kohli returns

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2022 05:14 PM IST
The Men in Blue are leading the series 1-0. File photo: AFP/Geoff Caddick

London: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put England in to bat in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

Virat Kohli returned to the Indian playing eleven in place of Shreyas Iyer while England have fielded an unchanged line-up.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

RELATED ARTICLES

Teams: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout