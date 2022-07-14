Second ODI: India opt to bowl, Kohli returns

London: Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and put England in to bat in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday.

Virat Kohli returned to the Indian playing eleven in place of Shreyas Iyer while England have fielded an unchanged line-up.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.