Sanju Samson makes a match-winning save | Video

India scored a thrilling three-run win over West Indies in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson pulled off a vital save off a wide ball bowled by Mohammed Siraj in the final over to play his part in the Indian win.

With West Indies needing seven off the last two balls to chase down a target of 309, Siraj sprayed one down the leg side. An alert Sanju dived full length to save what would have been a certain boundary.

Siraj then kept his nerve as the Men in Blue went one up in the three-match series.

Kerala star Sanju had failed with the bat making only 12 off 18 balls before being trapped in front of the wicket by Romario Shepherd. But his save proved to be the difference in the end.

The second ODI will be played at the same venue on Sunday.