Narine does a Rangannan | Video

West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine rarely expresses his emotions on the cricket field. However, Narine, who has been in smashing form for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL 204, has performed a dual act performed by Fahadh Faasil as 'Rangannan' in his latest hit film Aavesham. The video was shared by KKR on their official X handle.



KKR became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and is assured of a top-two finish in the league stage. Narine has so far scored 461 runs and picked up 15 wickets from 13 games this season.

The Aavesham reel has become popular on social media with several IPL teams jumping on the bandwagon. The Punjab Super Kings got Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman to enact the reel.

Rajasthan Royal's R Ashwin too came out with his version of the Ranganna, recreating how bowlers have been feeling through the current runs-packed season of the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins reviewed his team's win over Royals by one run in Hyderabad on May 2.