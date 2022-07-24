Cricket Australia, Disney Star sign 7-year deal to telecast matches in India

Melbourne: Cricket Australia (CA) has struck a seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast men's and women's matches in India, the governing body said on Sunday.

Under the deal reportedly worth more than $250 million, international matches and the domestic Big Bash League for men and women will be beamed to India "and other territories across Asia" from the 2023-24 season.

"Disney Star is synonymous with the game in India, and we look forward to working with them to showcase the outstanding cricket played in Australia every summer," CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

"There was significant interest in our rights and we are very grateful to our current rights holder, Sony, for their partnership, which will continue throughout this season."

Disney-owned Star India retained the television broadcast rights to the Indian Premier League for $3.02 billion last month. Disney Star is a wholly owned subsidiary of Walt Disney Co.

"Cricket Australia represents some of the best content that the world of cricket has to offer," said Disney Star's head of sports, Sanjog Gupta. "Some of the most memorable moments for Indian fans have been produced in Australia, and we look forward to elevating many more such moments."

Seven Network has launched legal proceedings against CA seeking to terminate its A$450 million ($312 million), six-year deal with the governing body.