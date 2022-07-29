Sriram ends Australia coaching job to focus on RCB role

Sridharan Sriram has decided to end his six-year tenure as an assistant coach with Australia to focus on his coaching role with Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The former Indian all-rounder has been an important part of Australia's set-up, helping turn Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar into world-class spinners in the short formats.

"After being on the road for six years it's with a heavy heart I have decided to move on from my current role as an assistant coach of the Australian men's team," Sriram said in a statement on Friday.

"I feel this is an opportune moment keeping in mind the team, giving them enough time to prepare for two World Cups and the World Test Championship."

Cricket Australia did not clarify whether Sriram's departure would mean new personnel but former New Zealand all-rounder Daniel Vettori recently joined Andrew McDonald's staff as a full-time bowling coach.