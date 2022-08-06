CWG 2022 Cricket: Indian eves stun England, enter final

Reuters
Published: August 06, 2022 07:08 PM IST Updated: August 06, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Sneh Rana and Harmanpreet Kaur celebrate the fall of an England wicket. Photo: AFP/Darren Staples

India's women's cricket team reached the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after beating England by four runs in their T20 semifinal clash on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 165, England looked to be in control when captain Nat Sciver (41) and wicketkeeper Amy Jones (31) formed a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket, before Jones was run out in the 17th over and Sciver was run out in the 18th.

Sneh Rana bowled a tight final over, picking up a wicket, to finish with 2/28, while Deepti Sharma took 1/18 as India secured their berth in the gold medal match.

Earlier, opener Smriti Mandhana smashed 61 from 32 balls before Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten 44 from 31 deliveries to guide India to 164/5 in their 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana plays a big shot. Photo: AFP/Darren Staples

Cricket has returned to the Commonwealth Games this year after a 24-year absence with the women's event. The South African men's team claimed the last Commonwealth Games cricket gold medal, in a 50-over format, in Kuala Lumpur in 1998.

