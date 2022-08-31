Asia Cup: Surya, Kohli smash fifties, India post 192/2 against Hong Kong

Dubai: Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli smashed unbeaten fifties as India posted 192/2 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar scored a 26-ball 68 comprising 6 sixes and as many number of boundaries. Kohli's 44-ball 59 had three sixes and a boundary.

Opener KL Rahul made 36 off 39 and Rohit Sharma added 21.

Earlier, Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan won the toss and opted to bowl.

India have given Hardik Pandya a rest and Rishabh Pant has been included in his place.

Teams

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie(w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh