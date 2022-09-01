Sachin Tendulkar to lead India Legends

PTI
Published: September 01, 2022 01:06 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar. File photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), the organisers announced on Thursday.

The 22-day tournament starting on September 10 will be played across various venues.

The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun.

New Zealand Legends are the new entrants this edition and they will join India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe.

The RSWS is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India.

